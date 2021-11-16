North Carolina woman, one of the oldest surviving Black women to serve in WWII, dies at 101

Army Private First Class Arleatha Helton was part of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion's effort to break barriers.

ROCKY POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina hero and one of the oldest living Black women to serve in World War II has died.

Army Private First Class Arleatha Helton was part of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion's effort to break barriers. As the largest contingent of Black women to ever serve overseas, the 6888th dispelled stereotypes and represented a change in racial and gender roles in the military.

Helton passed away at her home in Rocky Mount on Friday. She was 101 years old.

In 2020, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL interviewed Helton and honored her with their Celebrating Black History Month award. She told WRAL she often reflects on her army unit known as the “Six Triple Eight.”

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.