North Carolina woman, one of the oldest surviving Black women to serve in WWII, dies at 101

Army Private First Class Arleatha Helton was part of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion's effort to break barriers.
Credit: WRAL
Army Private First Class Arleatha Helton was one of the oldest surviving Black women to serve in WWII. She died at 101 at her home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

ROCKY POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina hero and one of the oldest living Black women to serve in World War II has died.

Army Private First Class Arleatha Helton was part of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion's effort to break barriers. As the largest contingent of Black women to ever serve overseas, the 6888th dispelled stereotypes and represented a change in racial and gender roles in the military.

Helton passed away at her home in Rocky Mount on Friday. She was 101 years old.

In 2020, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL interviewed Helton and honored her with their Celebrating Black History Month award. She told WRAL she often reflects on her army unit known as the “Six Triple Eight.” 

