9/11 first responders honored in stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today, there were 9/11 remembrance events across the Carolinas including at the Charlotte Motor Speedway where 20 veterans and first responders walked 110 flights of stairs to commemorate the 110 flights first responders climbed trying to Save people in the twin towers.

Kyle Lingafelt, co-founder of Old Armor Beer Company that helped organize the event says the number of climbers has a purpose.

"We have 20 veterans and first responders symbolizing the 20 years," Lingafelt said.

The climbers started at 8:46 a.m. signifying the time the first plane hit the north tower each motivated by their own story of the day

"Very emotional, with [my] dad being in the military and still working in government service he had been to the Pentagon on numerous occasions," Jim Jenkins explained.

Jenkins remembers being at work with no access to a TV, getting phone calls about what was happening but unable to reach his father, who thankfully wasn’t in harm's way.

"He wasn’t, I didn’t know that at the time because he went to the Pentagon on a regular basis it was very scary not knowing your phone wasn’t working so I couldn’t get a hold of him," Jenkins explained.

Scott Cooper with Charlotte Motor Speedway says it’s an honor to have the event.

“It really gives you chills to see these firemen walking up even OUR steps and thinking back to what those firemen must've been walking into and what THEY were thinking that day 20 years ago,” Cooper explains.

The climbers paused just after 9:30 a.m. to be in place for a moment of silence to commemorate the moment the Pentagon was hit.

Concord Police Officer Bradley Parker said climbing those stairs helps the memory of those firemen live on. “The generation that’s coming up now, they weren’t alive when it happened or were very very young and don’t remember it," he says.

“I think it’s really important that people remember what happened 20 years ago and the magnitude of it,” Parker explains.

