Ways to honor Sept. 11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend

Honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks with events and ceremonies happening in Charlotte this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims.

Charlotte AutoFair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.

2022 Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb @ Truist Field

Come out for a celebration to honor first responders in Charlotte with a Sept. 11 Memorial stair climb at Truist Field. The climb honors those who selflessly gave their lives that day so others might live. Open ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. Find more information here.

9/11 Memorial Walk in Mooresville

Bring your family out to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks with a Memorial Walk, beginning at 8 a.m. at Richard's Coffee Shop before heading south on Main Street and concluding at First Responders Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to arrive at Richard's no later than 7:45 a.m. Find more information here.

Patriots Day Celebration in Waxhaw

Come out as the city of Waxhaw hosts a Patriots Day celebration at the Military Wall of Honor at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony in Concord

Come out to to honor the victims and first responders of the September 11 attacks with a remembrance ceremony in Concord. It will feature a presentation of the Colors, speeches, and a moment of silence. Happening Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Find more information here.

