In September 1955, the Oak Ridge 85 from the historic Scarboro community became the first to integrate a public school in the southeast.

It was a controversial idea, envisioned at least a year before the Supreme Court settled Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, and it originated right here in East Tennessee's Secret City.

One year before the Clinton 12, two years before the Little Rock Nine and five years before Ruby Bridges, there was the Oak Ridge 85.

For this reason, it seems fitting that one big decision in the 1950s changed the course of learning for generations to come and turned 85 students from this community into leaders.

To this day, education is at the heart of this community with streets named in honor of historic Black colleges and universities across the U.S.

One of those teachers was Fred Brown, the namesake of Fred Brown Hall at the University of Tennessee. He started out as a teacher at Scarboro School, moved with the 85 to Oak Ridge High School and then eventually to UT.

“The teachers were outstanding, but we didn’t have the tools and the resources to advance,” Gipson said.

Archie Lee, who would become one of the 85, was at Scarboro from 9th to 10th grade and served as president of the 10th grade class.

Scarboro School became the only school in the community for Black elementary, middle and high schoolers.

"The federal government says, ‘Well, we got to build a school for these Negroes. They’re here,’" Weaver said.

Originally, there was not a school for Black children. They were usually bussed to Austin High School in Knoxville. However, as more and more of their parents were recruited to the area, the need for a school in the community grew.

"In that time frame, most of the people that lived in the Scarboro community was janitors. They did not have any professional jobs, although some had college degrees, but they could not have a working or scientific layoff or what have you," said LC Gipson, one of the Oak Ridge 85.

Mayor Gooch said Scarboro community members were employed at the government facilities, the plants and in the school system in Oak Ridge in the 1950s.

"It became more of a hustling and bustling community," Weaver said.

From the 1940s to the 1950s, the Scarboro community moved from the woodland area to its current location in Gamble Valley, roughly two miles outside of Oak Ridge.

"It was a different time. It was a different place," Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said.

Spratling said husbands and wives were not allowed to live together, separated by a wooden fence. Black children were not allowed to come into the greaterOak Ridge community.

In the 1940s, Scarboro was a woodland area where Black residents were separated from the rest of the community, living in hutments. These hutments were 14x14 frame units with no plumbing and a coal stove for heat.

"I always thought Scarboro was another little city within Oak Ridge," said Rose Weaver, a community historian. "In the 1940s, those conditions were not good."

Despite segregation and Jim Crow laws, Black children from this community helped change the course of history in Tennessee and the southeast by becoming the first to integrate in the region.

To start our journey into the story behind these 85 students, we need to know about their origins in the years leading up to their history-making integration in 1955.

Those students had a difficult task ahead, one that had never been done before in the state of Tennessee or the southeast.

According to the Nashville Banner, Oak Ridge Superintendent Bertis E. Capehart announced in Feb. 1955 that 100 Black students would integrate the school system. Fifty would enroll at Robertsville Junior High and fifty would enroll at Oak Ridge High School.

"The Atomic Energy Commission said it’s time to start the integration of the schools. That did not happen all at once," Gooch said. "The high school and junior high integrated and they helped change the course of history."

The community organized a recall election for Cohn’s seat on the council. He stepped down and Cliff Brill became chairman.

“Why don’t I go back to Israel?” Why don’t I go back to Russia, where I came from obviously. I mean some of them just really curled your hair," he said.

Cohn said he faced an onslaught of letters to the editor that cursed him and even a few derogatory and threatening phone calls.

"I mean, we were in the middle of, you know, Appalachia, we’re in the south. There were those that opposed," Gooch said.

Weaver said Cohn received a lot of backlash, and people wanted to take him off the advisory council.

“The next day, this hit the front page of the Oak Ridger. The day after that, the egg really hit the fan," Cohn said in his interview.

The vote passed. The petition was sent to President Eisenhower after the group's last meeting of the year in December 1953.

Cohn circulated the petition to all the members of the Town Advisory Council for discussion and a vote. Five members voted "aye" and the remaining two said "no."

“I said, ‘Perhaps we could petition Eisenhower to include the Atomic Energy Commission facilities,’” Cohn said in an archived interview. “So, I constructed a very simple petition to the President.”

In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued an executive order that all Army bases that had schools would desegregate those schools.

"The Department of Energy had been talking about it, but Waldo Cohn really was pushing," Gooch said.

Dr. Waldo Cohn was the chairman of the Town Advisory Council and one of seven elected members when the idea of integration came up in the community.

It was operated under federal control through the Atomic Energy Commission because of its involvement in the Manhattan Project. It was led by an advisory council that had no political influence.

Oak Ridge, also known as the Secret City, was not actually an official city in the 1950s.

Chapter three : The First Day

The first day at a new school can be exciting and nerve-wracking for any student.

Imagine for a moment how these students must have felt. Would they be accepted? Make friends? Some even wondered if they’d make it home safely.

There was no violence like the country would later see with the integration of the Clinton 12 in 1956 and the Little Rock Nine in 1957.

"This was a new journey, a new step. For them to behave in a way that they will be representing not only themselves but their families and the community," historian Rose Weaver said.

However, that does not mean there wasn’t a struggle.

"It didn’t come with a bombing and all that, but it wasn’t an easy transition,” said John Spratling, a coach and history teacher at Oak Ridge High School.

Weaver said the community rallied together to let the students know they were there for them leading up to the first day of school.

While 100 students were originally set to integrate, on September 6, 1955, only 85 Black students participated.

"Some families felt uncomfortable. Some of them were not ready. They didn’t know how they were going to be accepted," Weaver said.

Some went to Austin, the all-Black high school in Knoxville, instead. Others decided not to pursue high school and start a job. A few even went into the military.

“They were very brave young people. Remember, they were anywhere from 12 to 18 years of age," Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said. “They were thrust into this cultural change related to desegregation of schools, not at their own option, but because they were chosen to do it.”

Many of the students were given little notice of the changes coming for the next school year.

"I do not recall anyone coming to [Mrs. Arizona Officer's] class and sit down or having an assembly and saying, 'This is what's going to happen,'" said LC Gipson, one of the Oak Ridge 85. "Now you've been cast into a situation where there's approximately 1,700 students that do not want you there. So my mindset was for me to not get expelled from school."

On the other hand, in 1954, a small group of Scarboro School students who were set to attend Oak Ridge High was given the opportunity to see their new school.

Archie Lee was one of those students.

"So we had communications with some of the students before the two actually integrated," Lee said. “When I first got to high school, I had a little anxiety about how it would go.”

During the tour, Lee encountered a mixed response.

"As I was walking to the gym, there was a piece of paper that I picked up, and this piece of paper had comments on it that some of the students made. Those comments went from asking the students how they felt about integration, and some of them said it was alright with them and that we should have an opportunity as others. There was one comment that said, 'They stink,'” Lee said.

Dr. Tom Dunnigan, the principal of Oak Ridge High School, made it very clear that there would be no problems. He would not tolerate fights. He would not tolerate discrimination.

Despite the efforts of the principal and other adults, there were fistfights and other incidents.

Some students did feel isolated and afraid. Some did feel accepted.