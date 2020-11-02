CAYCE, S.C. — Search efforts for missing Cayce six-year-old Faye Swetlik continued through the night after the child disappeared Monday afternoon.

Among the list of resources aiding in the search are canine units, a helicopter, and agents from the FBI. Now, home surveillance video apps could be added to the list.

Multiple law enforcement agencies around the Midlands have access to the Ring app's neighbors portal, including Columbia, Lexington and Springdale Police.

Through the app, these agencies are able to share information about crime or safety events and Ring customers can submit video recordings to help with active investigations.

In a press conference, Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said they're using the system, and those similar to it, to assist in the search for Swetlik.

"When it comes to checking on those home security cameras, that's something that we're already doing and (we) will continue to go door-to-door and even revisit some of these doors a second time," Myrick said.

Ashley Hunter, a spokesperson for the city of Cayce, asked that the community continue to share recordings with law enforcement.

"People in the community, in the Church Hill Heights community, if you have a home security system.... Talk with our investigators and let them reach out and obtain some of that video," Hunter said.

Officers say Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2020, playing in her front yard on Londonderry Lane in Cayce, just off Highway 302 in the Church Hill Heights neighborhood.

A special tip line has been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

This story is ongoing, check back with WLTX as information becomes available.