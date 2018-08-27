CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homeless man exposing himself to a mother and child was the only security issue on the first day of school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

The incident happened outside Highland Renaissance Academy. The man was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say the suspect, 46-year-old Ronnie Carr grabbed the child by the arm and pulled on her. The mother grabbed her daughter and Carr began assaulting her.

Officials say the suspect walked off and returned to expose himself to the victims.

Meanwhile, new safety measures, like the sign-in system, caused lines and delays at some schools, even a system freeze.

“We have to balance safety and security with first-day ease of access,” Dr. Wilcox said. “Please keep in mind that these systems are in place for the safety of students and staff. We’re looking at additional terminals and other ways to speed up the procedures. But we will always err on the side of security, because student safety is our top priority."

Parents also waited in the evening for their children to come home. They reported issues with the Here Comes the Bus app which tracks bus locations and arrival times.

"When it's your child, I understand the impatience. But we are transporting over 100 thousand kids," said Dr. Wilcox.

The district still needs to fill several positions as the new year gets underway. On Monday, there were 42.5 open teacher positions and 66 bus driver vacancies.

Despite these issues, Dr. Wilcox thought the first day went smoothly.

“Teaching and learning was going on across our district on Day One,” Dr. Wilcox said. “Our school buildings were ready, thanks to huge efforts by our custodial and facilities staff, as well as the work of volunteers – thank you to everyone who helped us get ready for school.”

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC