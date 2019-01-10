STATESVILLE, N.C. — A burglary suspected has been arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports a homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until their deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Brandon Taylor Knight is accused of illegally entering a home in Statesville. Deputies said the homeowner detained Knight at gunpoint.

Deputies immediately placed Knight under arrest. The homeowner said when he came home he saw the rear door of the home pried open. That's when the victim said he noticed the suspect, Brandon Taylor Knight, in a bedroom stealing jewelry.

Deputies said stolen jewelry and other items were later located in Knight’s possession.

Knight was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

"It is lucky for this suspect, this investigation did not end in a drastically different way," Sheriff Campbell said.

