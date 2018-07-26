A homicide was under investigation outside Asheville Wednesday after the body of a hotel cook was found on Mount Pisgah.

Sara Ellis of Seminole, Florida was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the general manager of the Pisgah Inn. Crews, including National Park Service (NPS) rangers, searched the area and found the 29-year-old woman near a path connecting the inn and employee housing around 10:30 p.m.

The cause of death was not determined. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009 or the FBI at 704-672-6100. You can also email information to this address.

