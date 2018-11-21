GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Enforcement is looking for the people responsible for shooting and killing a four-year-old quarter horse while she was resting Sunday night.

The horse, named Moonpie, belonged to a Belmont business owner who left her in her paddock off Rankin Road where she was found dead Monday morning.

Buckie Dumas lives just down the road from Moonpie, and she said she heard the gunshots that night.

"It was really quick," Dumas recalled. "We didn't know how many. It was just, 'bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.'"

She believed Moonpie was targeted by someone who knew the area.

"It wasn't like there were bullets everywhere," Dumas said. "They were all aimed at her directly, and I just can't get imagine what was going through somebody's mind. It's just awful."

Dumas described Moonpie as a sweet, curious horse who always loved meeting strangers. She organized a Facebook group and helped raise a $1,700 reward for information leading to Moonpie's killer.

"All of our neighbors are scared," Dumas said. "I just hope justice is done."

Anyone with information on the case can call Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement at 704-922-8677.

