CLOVER, S.C. -- Families with disabled children are looking to horses for help in Clover. It's a therapy that's working miracles for people with disabilities at a riding school called Rideability.

"Five years ago when he first came to Rideability, he had no social skills whatsoever, no eye contact, hardly any speech," Cynthia Stansell told NBC Charlotte about her son Bryan. "Now he won't stop talking when he's on the horse."

For another mom, Lyrae Davis, the arena has been a safe haven.

"I can't say enough about how much it's helped her with the daily struggles and bullying. To become a friend of a horse, and people like Wendy that just love on you, is incredible," said Davis.

Wendy Schonfeld, the certified therapeutic instructor at Rideability, gets to work with kids with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, veterans -- you name it.

"We get to show off their abilities. Many of the kids that come are not able to talk or walk," said Schonfeld.

But by the time, they get to these horses, things change. Life gets a little easier.

"You seem really happy when you're on the horse?"

"Yes, I am," Bryan said.

Rideability is his favorite place to be. Now the facility is raising money through a Go Fund Me to build an indoor arena, so these miracles can happen in every season.

