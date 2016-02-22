A weak front will move slowly into the Carolinas from the northwest late today. It will become stationary over the weekend. That will help set-up a chance of rain and storms to end the weekend and again next week. Today will be hot and humid with only an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 90s, with light winds. There's a slight chance of a few showers and a stray thunderstorm tonight.

Saturday should be mostly sunny highs again in the low 90s. There's a thirty percent chance of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with low temperatures in the low 70s across the region. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, with coverage around sixty percent. There's a chance of rain and few storms in the evening and overnight. It's more of the same Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

