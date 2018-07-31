CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A 15-year-old from Indiana is recovering from second-degree burns after his friends reportedly threw boiling water on him while he slept.

The teens were attempting the “hot water challenge,” a viral video trend that has already proven to be deadly.

The challenge has manifested in a few different ways over the past several years: boil water and either drink it, pour it on yourself or pour it on a friend.

In this latest case, the teens used a microwaved cup of water.

“When I took my shirt off my skin just melted off of me,” Kyland Clark, 15, recalled. “They didn’t really know it was going to have the effect that it did.”

Kyland said he and his friends were watching YouTube videos of the challenge a week before they decided to recreate it themselves.

“It was hot, real hot,” he said. “It started burning real bad.”

Kyland’s mom Andrea still can’t shake the sight of her son's injuries.

“It was like something out of a movie,” she said. “I never thought I would see something like that, especially not on my child. I’m just blessed that he’s still breathing.”

There are dozens of videos of the challenge on YouTube but health experts warn it is no joke.

Burns from the water can leave lifelong scars, and drinking it can be deadly. Last year, 8-year-old Ki’ari Pope died after drinking boiling water for the challenge, her throat just too badly burned.

Andrea hopes her son’s experience encourages parents to talk to their children about the dangers of these internet fads.

“If you hear them talking about challenges, I don’t care what type of challenge it is, let them know that it’s not a good idea,” she said.

Kyland has a long road to recovery ahead. Those interested in helping him and his family cover medical expenses can click here.

