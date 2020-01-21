COLUMBIA, S.C. — From sunrise to sunset, thousands of people in the Midlands and across the country honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday morning in Columbia, hundreds attended a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church in celebration of Dr. King.

Several presidential candidates, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg attended the service.

It was hosted by the South Carolina Chapter of the NAACP.

After service, the crowd participated in a march to the South Carolina State House for King Day at the Dome.

Many in attendance were there to march for change, which is something they feel Dr. King would have been proud of.

"I wanted to show my support for Dr. King, a man who went to jail and put his life on the line so that me and my children can have the blessings that we have today,” said one marcher.

Another marcher, Nancy Kraus, was happy to spend her morning marching alongside other people.

"It’s important to remember that Dr. King did many things for this country and I think we have to remember to keep that legacy alive,” Kraus said.