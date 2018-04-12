CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A couple hundred people gathered on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Monday night to protest the plan by the University Board of Trustees to bring a controversial Confederate monument back to campus.

"We want UNC, we want Chancellor Folt to know what we're going to keep holding them accountable for white supremacy," one organizer told WRAL News.

The Silent Sam statue, in honor of North Carolina's Confederate dead, stood on the campus from its dedication in 1913 until August, when a group decrying its racist history dashed it from a pedestal. Since that time, campus leaders have considered next steps.

