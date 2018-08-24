GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at St. Stephens AME Zion Church on Thursday to celebrate the life of former Gaston County School Superintendent Dr. Ed Sadler, who died unexpectedly late last week.

A widely beloved educator, Dr. Sadler was the county's first African-American superintendent.

He's credited with improving student performance to record highs, reducing school violence and retaining more talented teachers.

In 2003, Dr. Sadler received his position's highest honor: North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

A 1964 graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia, Dr. Sadler's former classmate, Rev. Winifred Sanders, said the superintendent's legacy continues to be felt in schools.

"He is not only the first African American superintendent of schools of Gaston County," Rev. Sanders said. "He is the greatest superintendent of schools in Gaston County."

School leaders plan to continue to honor Dr. Sadler's legacy through the upcoming school year, which begins on Monday.

