Hundreds of volunteers place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of volunteers came out Saturday morning for Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

There were several ceremonies in Charlotte and Matthews area.

Our larry sprinkle took part in the ceremony at Forest Lawn East Cemetary.

Volunteers spent the day at both locations placing wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes and reading their names aloud.

Organizers say events like these are important.

Volunteers gathered together this morning to participate with @WreathsAcross in Tampa today. We are free to celebrate 🎄 because of those who served. 🇺🇸#wreathsacrossamerica #Veterans pic.twitter.com/4TkRjEIS3d — Cherie Denham (@cherie_denham) December 18, 2021

"The purpose of this is to remember, honor and teach," Stacey Krespan, from Wreaths Across America, said. "Rember our fallen veterans and teach our children the value of freedom."

