RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 3-9 Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina.

In a Sunday release, Gov. Cooper reminded residents that now is the time to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season. (Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.)

“North Carolina knows all too well the damage and disruption that hurricanes can bring, but being prepared can help people fare better and recover quicker,” said Gov. Cooper. “Especially with COVID-19 affecting everyone’s daily lives, now is the time to make sure you and your family are ready this hurricane season.”

Gov. Cooper says families should use this week to discuss their emergency plans, update their emergency supplies, and review their homeowners and renter’s insurance policies. In addition, Cooper said families would need to consider how the COVID-19 virus might alter their typical preparedness for hurricane season.

The release stated when considering your evacuation planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a plan to stay at a hotel, or with friends or family who live farther inland are better options than relying on a large emergency shelter.

To further aid in hurricane preparedness, North Carolina is also introducing Know Your Zone, a tiered evacuation system that highlights areas most vulnerable to storm surge from hurricanes and tropical storms, and other hazards.

For more information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness, you can visit www.ReadyNC.org.

Essential items for your emergency kit should include:

Food/water for every member of your family for several days

Copies of insurance cards/papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

First-aid kit

Weather radio and batteries

Prescription medicines

Sleeping bag or blankets

Changes of clothes

Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

Cash

Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

