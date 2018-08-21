CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tensions over the ongoing Confederate symbol controversy reached a boiling point in Chapel Hill on the first day of classes at the University of North Carolina (UNC).

Late Monday night, a statue on campus was ripped from its stone pedestal and dragged to the ground.

The mere presence of "Silent Sam" provoked many protests over the years with students, faculty and alumni pushing for its removal. Others called the sculpture that stood tall for 105 years a tribute to fallen ancestors.

The school spent $400,000 on security for the statue just last year as the national debate intensified over whether Confederate memorials were appropriate.

"I am happy that it is gone and am so glad it had no place being on here in the first place. So I'm glad that it's gone honestly," said UNC freshman Tyoshia Morgan.

With the debate over hate versus heritage now reignited, security was heightened around Confederate monuments across the Tar Heel State.

"I think it's a disgrace to the state and anybody that had something to do with getting it down. That's part of North Carolina history, and it should be here forever," said Shirley Burns.

In a statement, the school's chancellor said "the monument has been divisive for years" and called it "a source of frustration." However, Carol Folt also said toppling the sculpture was "unlawful and dangerous".

The UNC system's president said a criminal investigation was underway, and mob rule would not be tolerated. It wasn't clear whether the statue would return to the pedestal.

The base was covered in posters of names of African-Americans. The students who did this say "they are the ones who should be memorialized, not white supremacists."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC