A 14-year-old boy was clinging to life Monday after being shot at an apartment complex over the weekend.

"Five times in the chest close range."

The incident happened Saturday on Snow Lane in east Charlotte. Two other people who were shot, one in the leg and one in the hand, were rushed to the hospital as well.

"The dudes hoped out of the car and started shooting."

The teen was seriously hurt. His grandmother is now pleading with the suspect, who is still on the run, to confess. Witnesses said her grandson tried to run to her apartment after he was shot.

"He was dying. I worked in nursing for 43 years, and I could see he was dying."

Police urged anyone who saw who was responsible to come forward. Meanwhile, the victim's family is trying to cope as best they can.

"Damaged me a little bit, I ain't seen nothing like that."

One neighbor said she's tired of living in the area because she's seen three murders in a half-dozen years.

