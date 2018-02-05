STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Nothing but destruction is left in the wake of an overnight fire that left several families displaced.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a fire at the 1310 Apartments located on the 2000 block of Ficus Court.

When firefighters arrived, the apartment building was fully engulfed in flames, according to Captain Eric Jackson with DeKalb Fire.

One young man recalls hearing crackling coming from the building minutes before it went up in flames. Antonio Senior, a resident who had been living at the apartment complex for about three months, also regaled catching a young woman who had jumped out of the window from the third floor to escape the fire.

“I went on the other side, it was on the third floor and I said, ‘Come on, come on! You good! Come on baby!’ And she jumped in my arms and I felt so accomplished right then. I said, ‘Come on, don’t worry about it. As long as you got your life, you don’t need nothing else. Just come. Just come.’ And she jumped. And she hugged me, kept on hugging me and I was like, ‘Yeah, I did that,’” Senior said.

Senior claims he caught at least three out of the six people who had to jump from the burning building.

Six units were destroyed in the fire and one person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to Captain Jackson.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the families who were impacted.

