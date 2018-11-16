YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Detectives across the Carolinas are continuing to investigate reports of mail theft.

Over the last two weeks, there have been dozens of reports of people’s mail being stolen out of their mailboxes right in their front yards.

The latest string of thefts happened in Clover in the Allison Creek neighborhood.

NBC Charlotte’s Billie Jean Shaw spoke to one of the victims who didn’t want to release her name. She's afraid of what the thieves may do next.

“I don’t want them to know who I am or where I live so they don’t come back again,” said the victim.

According to the incident reports, the thieves targeted homes over the weekend after midnight, in some cases, mailbox doors were left wide open.

“I had a Netflix CD coming, and it wasn’t there, and that’s what for sure told me it was stolen,” said the victim.

While she hopes that was the only thing of value taken, other victims NBC Charlotte spoke with said they’re missing gift certificates, checks, even get well cards for a 15-year-old who was recently paralyzed in a jet ski accident.

Residents are also reporting incidents of stolen mail in Charlotte.

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and York County Sheriff’s office continue to investigate, the thieves have not been caught, leaving victims worried about their finances ahead of the holidays.

“I had to do a security freeze just in case there was info on there for banks and credit cards.”

For another layer of security, United States Postal Service now allows you to view a picture of your mail before it’s even delivered, that way you can track all your packages.

