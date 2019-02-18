CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rachel Wright met a woman in a Goodwill store in Charlotte, NC and immediately noticed the deep sadness in the woman's voice.



"I was heading towards the check out when I heard the sadness in her voice and saw the pain on her face," Wright said.

According to Wright, the woman -- Cindy -- was frantically re-tracing her steps trying to find a bracelet she lost somewhere in the city.

Wright said the woman noticed at around 12:30 p.m. on February 11 that the bracelet her father gave her was missing from her wrist. Wright said the bracelet is very sentimental to her and her family and has been in her family for 75 years.

FB

"Her father has since passed and that makes losing this bracelet ever harder,"

Wright said. "She is just heartbroken over it."

"I approached her and asked if she had posted on FB and she said she didn’t know how to do that, so I offered to help because I could feel her pain and wanted to help in some way. I lost my dad two years ago and I know when you have something so special go missing, it’s heartbreaking," Wright said.

Cindy visited several places that day including:

-Doctors office: 2015 Randolph Road Charlotte, NC

-Habitat For Humanity: Wendover Rd Charlotte, NC

-Goodwill: 1909 Sardis Rd N Charlotte, NC

-Goodwill: 2515 Plantation Center Dr Matthews, NC

The woman is now offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her bracelet, no questions asked.

"I just hope someone will do the right thing and turn it in if it is found," Wright said.

The item description: Gold bracelet with circles connecting to each other. Very old/aged and more like a men’s bracelet then a woman's.