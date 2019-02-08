FERGUSON, Mo. — She wanted an estimate from a body shop to fix her car, but she claims what she got was an offer involving her body.

A Ferguson woman said a mechanic sexually harassed her when she took her car to the Quick Stop Tire Shop on Chambers Road in Ferguson.



"They got a mechanic to come and get in the car with me so that he can ride it up and down the street to see what it was doing,” Kintrella Huntley said.

She said while she was in the car with that mechanic, he made an indecent proposal.

"He said ‘Look, if you pull up your shirt and show me your breasts, then I will go ahead and knock the price down,’" she said.

Kintrella immediately said no, and when they got back to the shop she left and called police, she said.

"I was offended,” she said.

5 On Your Side paid the Quick Stop Auto Shop a visit. The owner wouldn't talk to us on camera, but he said we showed up just minutes after the police left.

He denied his mechanic sexually harassed Kintrella because he said the mechanic doesn't speak English.

"I understood every word he said," Kintrella said.

She said he did have an accent, but his message was clear.

"What he pretends in front of them is totally not what he said to me. I totally heard what he said. He told me to lift my shirt and show my body,” she said.

She doesn't want that to happen to another woman.

“It's a shame. When does it stop? When do we get our respect?" she said.

5 On Your Side called Ferguson Police to ask what the status of their investigation is. They did not return our calls.

Kintrella said she plans to hire a lawyer.

