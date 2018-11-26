HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies cleared a crowd surrounding a malfunctioning ATM after it started dispensing $100 bills overnight. And we got word this afternoon that people who got the extra cash get to keep it.

Deputies stopped at a machine at FM 1960 and the North Freeway when they saw a large crowd gathered around it, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked what was going on and were told the ATM was dispensing $100 bills that people weren't supposed to be getting. Deputies shut it down, notified Bank of America and cleared the crowd out.

Bank of America is working on the glitch. The company sent the following statement to KHOU 11 Monday afternoon:

“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”

There's no word how much money was dispensed.

© 2018 KHOU