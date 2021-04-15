Infant toys at Target, Walmart recalled for potential choking hazards

The Firefly Frank Infant Teether, Clip Clop Activity Rattle, and Target's 'Cat and Jack Romper' were recalled recently due to potential choking hazards.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three separate companies are recalling a slew of products that could pose a choking hazard to infants.

Firefly Frank Infant Teethers

Firefly Frank Infant Teethers, which were sold exclusively at Target stores, were recalled because the plastic wings can detach.

61,000 of those teethers were sold, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Battat is the maker of that baby toy, and received 14 reports of the wings detaching or breaking.

That includes one report of a child who choked on a broken piece of the wing, according to NBC News.

Experts say parents should take these teethers away immediately.

They may be returned to Target for a full refund, or a refund may also be issued by Battat.

Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles

Playgro is recalling "Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles" after about 18,000 units were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

A Google search of the company shows the recalled item is still listed among the company's "popular products".

The Abacus ring on the back of the horse can dislodge and release small beads, which are then a chocking hazard to small children.

Parents are advised to take that rattle away from the kids, and contact PlayGro for a free replacement.

Cat and Jack Baby Rompers

Finally, Target is recalling the "Cat and Jack Baby Rompers", after it was discovered the heart-shaped graphics on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach. That's a choking hazard.