COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twin infant boys have been found dead in northeast Richland County and deputies are investigating.

Richland County deputies say they were called to 10336 Wilson Boulevard, which is outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The report said two infants were unresponsive.

The children were found inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said at this time it’s unclear if there is any involvement by the staff of Sunshine House.

As the tragic news unfolded, News 19 witnessed strangers surround the scene to pray for the family.

"I started praying for the family, praying for God to give them peace, for the teachers that those children may be in their classes. A lot of people are hurting right now," said Bonita Belton, whose children attended a Sunshine House location. "No parent plans to bury their children. We plan for our children to bury us. This is just really tough."

"I instantly just drove over here for prayer and to uplift the families, the community," said Helzar Baxter, a mother who expressed previous interest in enrolling her child at Sunshine House. "I have a baby myself. I just can't imagine to go through something like this. Just the thought of it is heartbreaking."

Officers add this is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.