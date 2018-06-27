For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS

It doesn't get brighter, more practical or less expensive. As we prepare for that July 4th BBQ, next storm or summer gathering, I've hunted down another essential by viewer request.

The top LED lantern I tested is collapsible so it can be placed in a glove compartment, emergency drawer, laundry room, utility closet or anywhere else in your home.

At $15 per unit — which is an insane discount — you could easily line a pathway in your home or get several for an outdoor party, anniversary, wedding or picnic to awe guests. With just one set of non-included AA batteries, these lights worked for 76 hours straight in my tests.

- Extremely bright LED lantern

- Fully collapsible and extremely portable

- The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price

- Safe for use outdoors and indoors

- Will not get hot and is extremely energy efficient

- Blackout-ready, storm-ready and ideal for any emergency situation

- Collapsible lanterns each include 30 super-bright LEDs

- Can be hung with handles or used as a stand

- Tremendous for tents, camping, outdoor activities and dark nights

- 60 lumens of 360-degree omni-directional light-emitting design

- Tested brighter and more power-efficient than competitors at slightly lower

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

