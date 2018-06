GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — An inmate assaulted three Polk Correctional Institution officers with a homemade weapon Saturday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one officer has since been released.

