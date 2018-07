MONROE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an inmate died at the Union County Jail after being arrested early Sunday morning.

Dustin Medlin, 29, was arrested early Sunday on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Medline appeared sick in his cell while awaiting the booking process to finish, he was taken to CMC-Union where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death has been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

