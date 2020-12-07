Inmate found dead in holding cell at Mecklenburg County jail

MCSO said Michael Mangan was brought into the county's detention center on Friday, July 10, and did not display any symptoms of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the detention center.

MCSO said 51-year old Michael Daniel Mangan, a resident housed at Detention Center on 801 E. Fourth Street was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:38 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies and first responders performed CPR but were unsuccessful and Mangan was pronounced deceased at around 6:30 a.m.

Mangan was brought into the county's detention center on Friday, July 10, and did not display any symptoms of COVID-19, according to deputies. He was not yet placed in general housing as all non-symptomatic residents are placed in pods for five days prior to being reassigned.

SBI is conducting an investigation as the medical examiner determines the cause of death.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Mangan,” stated Sheriff McFadden, “anyone who enters our facility is apart of our detention community and I am deeply saddened; our condolences are with his family.”