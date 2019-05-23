CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Move over, polar vortex. There's a new weather phenomenon taking hold of Charlotte. Enter the heat ridge.

"We sometimes jokingly call this the death ridge," Brad Panovich said. "If you're a storm chaser, you'll know that this setup kills storms and for farmers it's called the death ridge because once these set up, the intense heat and drought can cause issues for crops and livestock."

"For May standards, this is crazy heat. These could be the hottest temperatures ever," Panovich said. "The warmest it's been in Charlotte since 1953 if we get to 96, 97 would be the hottest since the 1940s. We haven't been to 95 degrees since 2011, the only time in 16 years I've been here that it's been that hot in the month of May.

"If this was the middle of summer, this would be a typical heatwave. But to put it in perspective, if we had this departure from the average high in summer, it's the equivalent of 105 or 108. The all-time record in Charlotte is 104 degrees."

Salisbury Police posted a plea on Facebook Wednesday in the hopes of solving the murder of a little girl.

"Please help us bring to justice who murdered this beautiful child," the post read. NBC Charlotte updated the story of A'yanna Allen last Friday. Police said they’re using new technology to try to make an arrest in the cold case.

The 7-year-old was shot in December 2016, killed in a hail of bullets as she slept inside her paternal grandmother's house. The autopsy showed Allen had 20 gunshot wounds. She was hit at least 13 times.

Now a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

It's not against the law in Virginia, and it’s also not illegal in North Carolina.

In the Tar Heel State, man's best friend is considered personal property. That gives the owner the right to decide if they want to put their dog down, regardless of if the animal is sick.

The shelter in Virginia pushed back against it, but euthanizing a healthy pet is not against the law there. If you really wanted to, you could do it here, too.

"I’ve been practicing for a while and I’ve never heard anything like this,” said Dr. Peggy Sayer with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency.

She added the situations raised a ton of ethical issues.

Tony Stewart and friends are heading to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside his former car owner Joe Gibbs and teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson rounded out the Class of 2020.

"It totally changed from watching my moment to enjoying seeing the guy who helped build my career with Joe and then following that up with Bobby," Stewart said about hearing his name called first. "It wasn't about me. It was about all of us and this whole group that was going in."

Stewart received 88 percent of the Hall of Famer selection committee's votes.





Landen Johnson is only nine years old but he's already been promoted to the rank of honorary detective, thanks to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Landen has a rare form of dwarfism that affects only one in every 4,000,000 births. Landen’s specific form of primordial dwarfism is Ligase 4 deficiency which affects the immune system. Unlike other types of dwarfism his body is perfectly proportionate.

At the end of the day, Landen was presented with his honorary detective shirt, nameplate, and crime scene kit so that he may continue his investigations.