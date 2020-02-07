5 dead after crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County

The collision took place in the westbound lanes at the 147 mile marker, which is about two miles away from the Highway 601 exit.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say at least five people have died following a crash on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, a collision that is also backing up traffic for miles.

The collision took place around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes at the 147 mile marker, which is about two miles away from the Highway 601 exit that leads directly to the town of Orangeburg.

State troopers say an SUV went off the left side of the road into the media, struck the median cables, and went into the westbound lanes. The SUV struck two tractor trailers.

Five people inside the SUV died while two others were taken to the hospital. The drivers of the tractor-trailers were not seriously hurt.