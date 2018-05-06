FULSHEAR, Texas (KHOU) – A woman sat in Fulshear jail this weekend after an officer found her napping in the middle of a busy road.

The Fulshear Police Department said an alleged intoxicated woman decided to sleep in the middle of FM 1093 after her car got stuck in a ditch.

Sergeant Scott happened to be driving along FM 1093 when he noticed the woman sleeping on the road. He said he saw a car swerve to avoid an object in the street. He immediately realized the object was a woman.

Officials said Sgt. Scott immediately stopped to render aid.

The woman was arrested for public intoxication.

