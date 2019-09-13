CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been killed following a single-vehicle crash in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms.

According to police, preliminary investigation shows the vehicle made contact with a fence near the intersection of Camp Greene Street and Freedom Drive.

Police said the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Police believe the collision is a result of a medical condition, but this will need to be confirmed through the medical examiner's office.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

