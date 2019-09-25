GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County officials confirm the 10th case of rabies in the area.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, on Monday someone reported a possibly rabid animal. Police said an Australian Cattle Dog fought with a skunk. The skunk was killed during this incident.

Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated the incident. The deceased skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the skunk specimen tested positive for rabies.

The dog that fought with the skunk was a stray in the area of Narrow Gauge and Philadelphia Church Road. Animal Care and Enforcement have set traps in the area to capture the stray animal. Anyone missing an Australian Cattle Dog that is a neutered male is asked to contact Gaston County Communication at 704-866-3300.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area of Narrow Gauge Rd and Philadelphia Church Rd to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community.

This represents the tenth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Woman reports home invader sexually assaulted her as she slept

RELATED: 13 children of fallen 9/11 firefighters joining FDNY

RELATED: South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

RELATED: Halloween is around the corner, and these body paint kits are sure to make an impression