CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead after he was struck by a train on Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, 25-year-old Codey Alexander Humphreys' truck got stuck in the mud after he had driven it on the grass between the tracks and Old Concord Road. Police said Humphreys called a friend for assistance and began walking north between the track’s rails when he was struck by a northbound train.

The CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is working with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Investigators to determine the exact train that struck Humphreys. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Williams at (704) 432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

