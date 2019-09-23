GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department reports a 3-year-old is listed in critical condition following a near-drowning Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the Holly Hills Drive neighborhood.

Police said the 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool in the backyard of the home. Gaston Emergency Medical Services responded, as well as police, and immediate treatment began.

The child was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center but was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As of early Monday morning, the child is listed in critical condition, police report.

This investigation is on-going. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

