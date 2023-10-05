Grave mistake: Army widow discovers burial plot next to her husband was given to someone else

Example video title will go here for this video

For 56 years, Mary Dowling thought she'd be buried in a military plot next to her husband ... until the spot was given away. Here's what the Army has to say.

Robert Dowling and his wife were married for seven years before his death. While life has gone on without him, Mary Dowling still thinks about her late husband.

Lawmakers from North Carolina to Washington state are now pressing the military for answers.

The Army conducted a thorough review after the Dowlings shared their concerns. Here's what they found.

"She went to go visit, pay respects last Veterans Day," their son Bobby Dowling said. "When she placed the flowers on my father's grave, she realized that the grassy plot that was next to his had been taken by someone else's burial. There was now a permanent marker in her reserved spot, a spot that had been reversed for her for 56 years. She was devastated."

The Army failed to follow through with her wishes. Records show the Army allowed for a veteran's urn burial in October 2022 on the plot promised to Dowling.

Just a week-and-a-half after his death, Dowling's wife received a document confirming her desire to be buried next to him upon her death. An accompanying letter, signed by the mortuary clerk, urged her to keep a copy for her records since "it is a record of (her) reservation."

Chief Warrant Officer Robert Dowling died, alongside his entire crew, when the helicopter he piloted was shot down in the South China Sea on Jan. 12, 1966.

"I was terribly shocked," Dowling told WCNC Charlotte of what she discovered. "I was upset and I really didn't know what to do."

That certainty reassured the widow during her regular visits to Camp Lewis Post Cemetery , just south of Tacoma, Washington, but on Veterans Day she walked away from her husband's grave feeling heartbroken and insecure.

For 56 years, Mary Dowling took comfort in knowing she'd one day share a final resting place with her husband who was killed during the Vietnam War.

"It's about promises," her son said. "If this can happen to a Gold Star family like mine and a Gold Star mother like my mom, I am really concerned for those that have loved ones in the military or have spouses of loved ones that have served."

Beyond that, Mary Dowling said for years after her husband's death, she mailed in paperwork annually confirming that she hadn't remarried and that she still wanted to be buried next to him.

Up until recently, a grave locator map at the cemetery's entrance and on the cemetery's own website still showed two Dowling grave spaces in the nearly full cemetery.

"I think he's with me still in this process. I feel it," Dowling said. "I feel like he's saying, 'Don't let this go.'"

Now 62 and living in Charlotte, the Gold Star son is intent on keeping his word.

"The last thing my dad told me before he went to war was. 'Bobby, I'm going to war. I may not be back. I need you to take care of your mom and your sisters if I don't make it back,'" Dowling recalled. "I saluted him and I said, 'Yes sir.'"

Dressed in a uniform just like his father, 4-year-old Bobby Dowling made a promise to his dad right before he left for Vietnam.

In response to Dowling's concerns, the Army conducted a thorough review in early 2023, which concluded Robert Dowling's Casket "was intentionally interred in the right half of the grave plot allowing sufficient space to accommodate a casket for Mrs. Dowling at her time of need."

However, that same review determined the longtime cemetery map listing two Dowling plots was "inaccurate and unreliable." In addition, the Army ruled "there is no original record" linked to the plot in question, finding "no evidence of a properly documented reservation for Mrs. Mary F. Dowling."

The Army memo goes on to suggest the map and 1966 letter "could reasonably mislead Mrs. Dowling to believe she had a properly reserved separate grave reservation."

"The Army regrets any errors in record keeping which resulted in an expectation of a separate grave being reserved for Mrs. Mary Dowling until her time of need," Office of Army Cemeteries Director Renea C. Yates wrote.

Despite the Army's conclusion and the October 2022 urn burial of another veteran, the director said there is "sufficient space" for Dowling to be buried next to her husband.

The Dowlings say that response ignores the fact she won't get a headstone and she'll die without ever knowing how and why this occurred.

"I think this is actually killing her," her son said. "That doesn't negate this promise that was provided to my mom at age 26 when my father, age 27, was killed in Vietnam. Honestly, I think he'd be upset."

Years ago, the Army allowed qualified spouses to reserve graves in writing long before their deaths. Today, eligibility is determined upon death.

The Army maintains, even if Dowling had passed away before 2022, she "would not have been automatically interred in her own individual grave as there is no authoritative document that entitles the use of a new grave for this derivatively eligible spouse."