'Not acceptable': Former Atlanta police chief says officer should have been off force before breaking man's ankle

In the wake of this case, Chief Erika Shields recommended policy changes for disciplining officers accused of using unnecessary force that were never implemented.

The deposition occurred while she was employed by the city, but was no longer leading the department.

Former Police Chief Erika Shields’ recommendations were outlined in a December 2020 court deposition as part of a pending federal lawsuit involving a current officer accused of using unnecessary force.

11Alive has learned Atlanta’s former police chief warned the city that it needed to reform the way it disciplines officers accused of using unnecessary force after discovering flaws in its system. More than a year and a half later, her recommendations have never been implemented.

Attorneys who filed the lawsuit claim Atlanta officer Donald Vickers used unnecessary force when he tackled their client, Tyler Griffin, in April 2019 during a traffic stop. The incident broke Griffin’s left ankle.

Vickers and another officer believed Griffin was drinking and driving. When Griffin got out of his car as requested, he brushes an officer’s hand away pointed in his direction. Vickers tackled him in response.

Officer Vickers, a 15-year-veteran on the force, mocked Griffin when he couldn’t stand on his injured ankle. “You sound like a little girl right now,” Vickers is heard saying on body camera video.

Six months after it happened, Griffin told 11Alive's investigative team, The Reveal, he didn’t understand why the officers tackled him.

"I've never been in any trouble with the police at all. So, it was just one of those things like, 'Why am I being attacked like this?'" Griffin said in November 2019.

"There is not a universe in which this is acceptable. We need to see big changes at APD, and those changes need to start yesterday," said Jeb Butler, an attorney for Griffin.

During Shields’ deposition, she said Vickers’ actions were not warranted.

“I think it was just, it was unnecessary,” Shields said. “I would not support Vickers' decision-making.”

Shields isn’t the only one who believed Vickers used unnecessary force. In separate depositions involving the same lawsuit, two high-ranking department officials also called the tackle excessive. That includes Patrick Fite, an Atlanta Police training instructor.

“From what I saw, I wouldn't think so,” said Fite when asked if Vickers’ actions were justified.

Internal affairs investigator Arthur Nixon, who investigated Vickers' case, echoed a similar sentiment during his deposition.

“I wouldn't have tackled somebody like that for a swiping of the hand...I would not have tackled,” Nixon said.

In December 2019, the department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) cited Vickers for breaking multiple police policies, including temporarily cutting off his body camera and failing to provide medical attention, but did not punish him for unnecessary force.

In fact, the city exonerated him. That means, it believed Vickers’ actions were justified.

When Shields learned this during her deposition, she was visibly shocked.

“It's a huge problem. Because, clearly, if OPS exonerated this, that's a much larger issue. I didn't realize that,” Shields said. “I'm wondering why that file didn't make it to my office.”

Lee Reid said he’s surprised, too. He’s the executive director of Atlanta’s Citizen Review Board (ACRB), which investigates officer misconduct.

After The Reveal asked Reid to review the video showing Vickers' tackle, he doubts the ACRB would have exonerated Vickers.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” Reid said. “The question to me is, how did they even get to that point?”