AUDIT: Company that overbilled Charlotte for BLE likely charged too much for other projects

While the city didn't pay HNTB nearly as much in unnecessary costs for other projects, a newly published audit found opportunities for better taxpayer protection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a year after a company overbilled the City of Charlotte by at least $1.6 million for the Blue Line Extension project, a follow-up audit prompted by a WCNC Charlotte investigation uncovered other city contacts where the city likely paid the same company too much again.

In the newly published report, city auditors found Charlotte likely spent another $71,000 too much for HNTB's work on a $320,000 airport project. Auditors also found the aviation department paid the same HNTB employees who worked on the Blue Line Extension project 9% to 25% more an hour. In addition, the audit identified three HNTB projects where the company billed the city for employees who were not listed in contract documents.

The newly published report comes as the city is still trying to recoup $298,000 billed by HNTB for its work managing the LYNX Blue Line Extension project.

"CATS and HNTB held a good faith meeting in April 2020, but were unable to reach agreement regarding disputed payroll and vehicle costs," the audit found. "As of August 2020, CATS is in the process of scheduling an arbitration process with HNTB to resolve the disputed charges."

The audit stems from what auditors originally called unnecessary labor and overhead rates linked to the city's largest contract with HNTB. After we discovered several other projects the City of Charlotte hired HNTB to manage and similar HNTB billing questions in other states, Councilmember Tariq Bokhari requested an audit.

After the original audit, Mayor Vi Lyles told the public contracts would "be closely monitored from now on."

In response to the latest findings, several city departments agreed to enhanced oversight in the future. The audit found CATS also implemented prior recommendations.