Why it took 383 days to find a man dead in his own living room

9Wants to Know examined records from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and city police to investigate why it took the two city agencies more than a year to find this man’s body in his own living room.
PREVIOUS STORY | BLAME: Lost at Home Pt. 1
City records show that Chuck Frary’s home at 4401 W. 50th Ave has been on their radar for at least a decade.
In 2007, the department opened the first case looking into the house after receiving a complaint that parts of the wood exterior were falling apart. The records show the city came to no conclusion. The case was open nearly a year, but records show very little was ever done to improve the inside or outside of the home. The records do not indicate that the city ever made contact with Chuck during that time.
Chuck Frary’s children said their father showed increasingly severe signs of mental illness over the last 30 years and pushed them away. They rarely, if ever, were allowed into their father’s house.
“You go to his house; you’d knock on the door,” said Kevin Frary, one of Chuck’s sons. “He comes out, he doesn’t let you in the house, so we didn’t know he was living as bad as he was, really.”
In May 2012, the city opened another case regarding Chuck Frary’s house after a member of Neighborhood Inspection Services filed a complaint alleging “bad living conditions,” with no additional detail included in the report.
City records indicate the case was closed after multiple attempts to talk to Chuck, because “no one ever at location.”
DOCUMENT | 2012 Denver Department of Public Health and Environment report
The case was closed in June 2013.
The next time the city’s public health department was contacted about Chuck Frary’s house was in October 2017. The request came from a Denver police detective, who indicated he already believed Frary was dead inside, and likely buried in trash.
DOCUMENT | 2017-2018 Denver Department of Public Health and Environment report