Why it took 383 days to find a man dead in his own living room

That was eight months after police records show one of Chuck Frary’s neighbors, Cheryl Lanaster, called 911 asking for someone to check on Chuck on Feb. 4, 2017.

“I don’t know if he’s gone, or died, so that’s why I called,” Lanaster told 9Wants to Know.

Police responded to the call, with help from the fire department. Denver police Cmdr. Barb Archer said the officers had difficulty entering the home because the doors were forced closed by large amounts of apparent trash and debris.

“The fire department pushes it open further enough so that an officer can kind of crawl inside and do a cursory look through,” Archer said. “The situation was extremely bad.”

Denver police determined that the house was too full of debris to do any further investigation inside the home at that time. It’s unclear whether they spoke to other neighbors, and the family said no one was contacted by police about this Feb. 4 incident.

Instead, one of Chuck’s son’s, Brian Frary, told 9Wants to Know a man who identified himself as Mike Galusha was the first person to inform Chuck’s children that the 68-year-old was missing or may be dead.

“He knocked on my door like at 9 o’clock at night. It was weird,” Brian Frary said. “He just said he was a neighbor of my dad’s and they haven’t seen him in months, so they thought he was missing.”

That visit prompted the family to call police. They returned to Chuck’s house on Feb. 13, 2017, and again the next day to help the family look around. The family filed a missing person’s report.

Again, officers chose not go deep inside the home due to the amount of garbage but apparently did open the door to look around.

“The family members and the officers kind of crawled through the house a little bit,” Cmdr. Archer said. “(Police) weren’t able to get deep inside the residence, again, due to the amount of trash and piles of debris.”

Family members, however, say they entered the living room, where Chuck’s body was ultimately discovered but did not see him.

“We go there and we look, and we say ‘he’s not here’ and then we start searching everywhere else,” said Jeff Frary, another of Chuck’s three sons. “Again that’s where they say they found him -- he wasn’t there that day in our opinion.”

Despite the condition of the home, police did not contact the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment in February 2017.

Instead, city records show that police did not attempt to contact DDPHE until the following July.

On July 26, 2017, a detective wrote in notes provided to 9Wants to Know that “this residence may contain a deceased man, and I’d like to address it as soon as possible.”

However, the detective called the city’s helpline, 3-1-1, and the director of public health inspections, Danica Lee, said her office did not receive that information.

“You guys never received that call. Any explanation about what happened there?” 9Wants to Know reporter Jeremy Jojola asked.

“No I wasn’t able to find any information about what occurred there,” Lee said.

"So I guess there was a black hole that happened between the detective, 311 and your agency then,” Jojola said.

“I can’t speak with a whole lot of certainty about what might have happened,” Lee said.

It wasn’t until October that Denver police and residential health investigators connected on Chuck’s case for the first time.