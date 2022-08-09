Bodycam footage released from February police shooting in Concord

The body camera video shows the moments before former Concord police officer Timothy Larson pulled the trigger.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly police shooting in Concord; the shooting happened in February at the Modern Nissan Dealership in Concord.

Note: The attached video contains content that may be difficult to watch.

The Concord Police Department said former Concord police officer Timothy Larson was on routine patrol when he says he saw 29-year-old Brandon Combs trying to steal a vehicle from the dealership. Police said during their interaction, Combs jumped into the driver's seat of the police SUV.

The body camera video shows the moments before Larson pulled the trigger. Police said Larson shot Combs after Combs ignored several commands to stop.

The State Bureau of Investigation found that Larson did not use excessive force in the deadly shooting because Combs was driving a vehicle pointed at Larson.

The Concord Police Department and SBI looked into the shooting and questioned Larson about his actions. Larson was effectively terminated in May. According to a notice of dismissal, the officer gave investigators false information in regards to the shooting.

