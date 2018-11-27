ROBESON COUNTY N.C. — ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – A body has been found in Robeson County while investigators were following leads in their search to find 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar.

FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found the body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

The FBI said the body has not been positively identified but they were following leads related in the teen’s search when the discovery was made. It has been removed from the scene by crime scene officials and is on the way to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.

Investigators have notified Hania’s family out of caution but again they have not confirmed the identity of the body found.

The FBI was searching in the area where they asked for video surveillance from the public near where Hania was last seen.

That included the Wire Grass Road area where they discovered a body.

On Saturday, investigators released photos of the shoes Hania was wearing when she disappeared.

The FBI said, “Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, and each other as the investigation continues to find out who kidnapped Hania and hold them responsible.”

ABDUCTION DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued earlier this month for the Haina after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home. She was outside her home just before 7:00 a.m. waiting for her family to drive to school. That’s when a neighbor heard her scream, looked outside and saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Investigators later found the stolen SUV abandoned in a wooded area.

REWARD INFORMATION

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.

If you have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

© 2018 WCNC