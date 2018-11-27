ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The medical examiner said preliminary results indicate a body found in Robeson County is that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

Officials said there was not a person of interest at the time of Wednesday's news conference. They asked for the public to come forward with any information they may have about the case by calling 910-272-5871.

“Our work is not over. We will not stop until we found the person or persons responsible. We will not stop,” said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeal.

The @FBI is asking for anyone who lives on Wiregrass road in Lumberton to come forward with information. pic.twitter.com/BAFEZHFnfl — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) November 28, 2018

FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found the body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

The FBI said they were following leads related in the teen’s search when the discovery was made. The remains were removed from the scene by crime scene officials and taken to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.

Investigators notified Hania’s family.

A statement released Tuesday by the superintendent of Robeson County Schools read,

"The body is believed to be Hania, but the identity has not yet been confirmed. This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy." "Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten and Lumberton Junior High School Principal Dr. SaVon Maultsby received word of the potentially tragic conclusion to the search by Sergeant Pete Locklear of the Lumberton Police Department. Upon receiving full confirmation, the district will provide increased support staff that will be made available for all students and staff at Lumberton Junior High School. This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the hearbreaking tragedy. On behalf of PSRC district leaders, administrators, staff and students, we extend our sincerest condolences to Hania's family, friends, and community. This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We ar keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues."

The FBI was searching in the area where they asked for video surveillance from the public near where Hania was last seen.

That included the Wire Grass Road area where they discovered a body.

On Saturday, investigators released photos of the shoes Hania was wearing when she disappeared.

The FBI said, “Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, and each other as the investigation continues to find out who kidnapped Hania and hold them responsible.”

ABDUCTION DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued earlier this month for the Hania after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home. She was outside her home just before 7:00 a.m. waiting for her family to drive to school. That’s when a neighbor heard her scream, looked outside and saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Investigators later found the stolen SUV abandoned in a wooded area.

REWARD INFORMATION

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.

If you have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

© 2018 WCNC