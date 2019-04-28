HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire confirmed a body was found while searching for a missing preteen boater on Mountain Island Lake near Latta Plantation.

Search crews located the missing boater, deceased, not far from the incident scene on Mountain Island Lake.

Officials say he fell off a boat while on Mountain Island Lake Sunday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the scene within a few minutes.

HFD requested assistance from Charlotte Fire, Long Creek Fire and Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene has been turned over to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for investigation.

CMPD, a medical examiner and North Carolina Wildlife officials will conduct an investigation. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

Popular on WCNC: