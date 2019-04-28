HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire confirmed a body was found while searching for a missing boater on Mountain Island Lake near Latta Plantation.

Search crews located the missing boy, deceased, not far from the incident scene on Mountain Island Lake.

Officials say he fell off a pontoon boat while on Mountain Island Lake Sunday afternoon. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene within a few minutes.

A family that was boating on the water told fire officials a teen with them fell overboard and never resurfaced.

The fire department said the boat was anchored and not moving at the time but boy officials say the boy was not wearing a life preserver.

"If you're on the water, any body of water, and on a boat, I don't care if you're an adult or a child, make sure you're wearing a flotation device," said Bill Suthard with HFD.

This is the first missing swimmer call that HFD has responded to this year. Their best advice is to always wear a life preserver when out on a body of water.

HFD requested assistance from Charlotte Fire, Long Creek Fire and Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene has been turned over to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for investigation.

CMPD, a medical examiner and North Carolina Wildlife officials will conduct an investigation. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

