BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office reports a man was killed in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputies found Leonard Evan Loehr dead at the scene. Deputies are calling the incident a 'self-defense shooting' and are currently interviewing others who were at the scene.

No other information has been provided regarding the shooting. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

