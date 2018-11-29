BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing or runaway juvenile.

Josie Madison Kuykendall was reported as a missing or runaway juvenile from her residence in Burke County on November 18.

Josie is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton or Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous. Anyone with information leading to the location of Josie Kuykendall may be eligible for a cash reward.

