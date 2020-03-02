CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help finding a Caldwell Correctional offender who was reported missing from a work assignment.

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Caldwell Correctional Center minimum custody offender Kevin B. Adams.

Adams, 47, was reported missing from his work-release assignment Monday afternoon. He was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Cranberry Road in Lenoir.

Adams was on a prison work crew in the Town and Country development off Miller Hill Road when he walked away, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Adams is a white male from Fairview who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 202 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to have tattoos on his chest, left arm, right arm and right wrist.

He is serving a three year and nine-month sentence for obtaining property under false pretenses. He was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-754-1518.

