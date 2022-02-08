Catawba Two Kings Casino under investigation

The National Indian Gaming Commission confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — There's talk of corruption in Cleveland County. Catawba Two Kings Casino is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave shares to family members of South Carolina politicians.

The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area, off of Interstate-85.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation, the brother to U.S. Representative James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley were given shares in a company that leases gaming machines to the casino.

The National Indian Gaming Commission confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

“Been here three years, seen this casino come in, and knew it was bad from the get-go," Bobbie Causby, manager of Kings Mountain Travel Plaza, said.

The Kings Mountain Travel Plaza is across from the casino. Causby says it's attracted a certain crowd that's bad for business.

“I don’t agree with it, there’s enough casinos in this world they don’t need to keep building them," Causby said.

Two Kings Casino was originally planned to be built in South Carolina but that plan was scuttled when state lawmakers refused to allow gaming.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Catawba Nation to get more information. The Catawba Nation Tribal Administrator, Elizabeth Harris, said they are working on a statement and would send it over when it's finalized.

Meanwhile, people like Causby hope for a luckless outcome.

“I hope they close it down because it really doesn’t need to be in this neighborhood," Causby said.

Right now, Two Kings Casino is in a temporary trailer facility. Now there's concern the investigation could have an impact on the permanent casino, but it's still unclear.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.